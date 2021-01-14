Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $39.61 on Monday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

