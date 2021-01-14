Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Fortive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,401,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 248,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV remained flat at $$70.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

