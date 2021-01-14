Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 66.9% in December

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,157. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

