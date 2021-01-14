Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,677,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $5,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

