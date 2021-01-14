Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $78,112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $34,410,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 105.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 305,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

