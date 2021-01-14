Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,581 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

