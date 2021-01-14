Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,199 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.86%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

