Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 886 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

