Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 841.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 78,492 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $10.79 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

