Fountain (FTN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,899.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $603,959.82 and $2,899.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.