Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) Shares Down 6.5%

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Approximately 286,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 344,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £897,053.44 and a PE ratio of -4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.81.

About Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP)

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited operates as an investment company. It intends to acquire a technology business in Europe or Asia, with a focus on developing intellectual property that is used in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as Vale International Group Limited and changed its name to Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited in December 2017.

