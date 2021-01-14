Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

FC stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 million, a PE ratio of -36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.