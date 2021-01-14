Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of FMS opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

