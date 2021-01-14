Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

FNLPF remained flat at $$15.46 on Wednesday. 17,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,767. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

