Fruth Investment Management Buys 9,960 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

