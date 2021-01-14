Fruth Investment Management Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 351,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 263,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 36,008.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 296,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 295,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

