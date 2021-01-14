Fruth Investment Management Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.17. The stock had a trading volume of 99,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

