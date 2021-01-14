Fruth Investment Management Has $418,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 114.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $706,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

