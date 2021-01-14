Fruth Investment Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JOE opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.18. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

