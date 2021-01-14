Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of FJTNY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Get Fuji Media alerts:

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.