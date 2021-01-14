Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.58. 1,347,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $705.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock worth $327,128,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

