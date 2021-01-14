Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.52. 15,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

