Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet stock traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,738.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,765.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,609.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

