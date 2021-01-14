Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 1,463,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,827,988. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.