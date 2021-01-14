FunFair Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. FunFair has a market cap of $87.06 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

