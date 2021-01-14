Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.81

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 57105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,090,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

