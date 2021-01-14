Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) Shares Gap Down to $147.00

Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.00, but opened at $142.50. Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 60,983 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.32.

About Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies plc (FAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.