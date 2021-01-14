FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $8,295.96 and $2,022.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052961 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001795 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 266.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006842 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

