FY2020 Earnings Estimate for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

