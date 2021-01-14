FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of APTV opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,131,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

