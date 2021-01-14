FY2020 EPS Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Raised by Analyst

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for AllianceBernstein in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised AllianceBernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

