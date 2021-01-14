FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Lowered by Beacon Securities (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) alerts:

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.40.

DXT opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$409.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23.

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.