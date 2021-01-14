FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Increased by Analyst

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,746 shares of company stock worth $4,934,601. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.