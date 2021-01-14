FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

