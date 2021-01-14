FY2020 EPS Estimates for Janus Henderson Group plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

JHG stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

