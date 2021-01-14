FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

