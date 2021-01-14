FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Issued By B. Riley

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLYS. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.