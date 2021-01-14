FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.49.

GOLD stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

