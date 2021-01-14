FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securiti began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

NYSE:WH opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.21, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

