FY2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised by Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

