GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.40

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $89.70, with a volume of 1174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti upped their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In related news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $30,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $261,610.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GATX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

