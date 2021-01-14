GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCMG. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 772,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,465. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.