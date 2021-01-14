GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 64549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

