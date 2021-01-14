GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Critical Review

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 9 1 2.91 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $88.24, indicating a potential downside of 12.99%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GDS has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $592.15 million 26.04 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -195.02 Moxian $370,000.00 68.70 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Summary

Moxian beats GDS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

