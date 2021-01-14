GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.