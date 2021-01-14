Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) Earns Buy Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.35 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.30.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) alerts:

GXE opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$21.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

