Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 813,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Generac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.06. The company had a trading volume of 366,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,960. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.15. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $263.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

