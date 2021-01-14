General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded by Nomura Instinet to Buy

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,436,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

