Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price shot up 9.4% on Tuesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $43.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genesco traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.43. 308,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 264,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

