Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gentex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gentex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 101,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Gentex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

GNTX stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.